media release: In this program, you will learn how to visibly mend clothing with holes using patches and embroidery floss. Visible mending is an ornamental approach to repairing an item. Rather than trying to mask the area where the item was damaged, the goal is to highlight these imperfections in a creative, eye-catching way. Local artist and illustrator Rita Salm will go through their process on visible mending using stick and stitch guides.

This program is intended for older teens and adults. Registration is required and opens two weeks prior to the event