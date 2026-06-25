media release: Join the McPherson Eye Research Institute on Saturday, August 8, for a free, family-friendly event exploring the fascinating world of bird vision at Vision at the Arboretum! Learn how birds see their environment, discover how vision affects their survival, and hear the story behind a mysterious eye disease affecting songbirds. This year, we're joined by guest lecturers Dr. Valerie Shearn-Bochsler (U.S. Geological Survey) and Dr. Freya Mowat (School of Veterinary Medicine, SMPH, UW-Madison).

After the talks, get up close and personal with a Great Horned Owl, Peregrine Falcon, and Broad-Winged Hawk from Hoo's Woods Raptor Center and learn about how their extraordinary vision helps with their survival in the wild.

Additional activities include:

A guided bird walk through the Arboretum with expert birder, Chuck Henrikson

A lesson on local raptor rehabilitation and conservation efforts from Wings Raptor Center

A complimentary breakfast of muffins, bagels, fruits, and beverages beginning at 9:45 am

This event is free and open to the public. RSVP appreciated but not required. Add it to your Calendars here.

Due to the presence of live birds, we kindly ask that pets and service animals remain at home.

We look forward to seeing you there!