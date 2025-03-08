media release: This year’s Vision at the Vet School outreach event will take place from 10:00am-12:00pm on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in the Renk Learning Center (UW Veterinary Medicine Building, Rm 2201, 2015 Linden Dr ). The event will feature the following presentations:

•Prof. Freya Mowat, BVSc, PhD, DECVO, DACVO, MRCVS (Surgical Sciences; Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, UW–Madison)

Talk title: Those puppy dog eyes: What does your dog see when they look at you?

•Prof. Emeritus Richard Dubielzig, DVM (Pathobiological Sciences, VetMed, UW–Madison)

Talk title: Other Lifestyles, Other Retinas

After the presentations there will be refreshments and snacks, and attendees will be able to take a tour of the UW Vet School, see how vision is tested in dogs, and learn about vision disorders that can affect pets!

You can RSVP for this event by visiting our official event webpage, which also contains information on parking and directions to the venue. (Note: RSVPing is optional but greatly appreciated, as it allows us to determine how many snacks and refreshments we will need for this event and how many volunteer guides are required for our post-lecture, hands-on tours.) If you cannot attend in person, a Zoom livestream of the talks will be accessible via the link found in the lefthand column of the same event webpage.

This event is open to the general public.