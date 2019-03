Vision, Balance & Mobility for Active Cyclists

press release: How is vision connected to your cycling performance? Why does spinal mobility matter for off road riding? How can improved balance off the bike make you more effective on it?

Join Lucas Konecke, C.S.C.S, of Inside Out Intelligent Training for two free workshops and learn how simple vision, balance, and mobility drills can improve your cycling.

April 3 and 17, 6:30 PM. FREE. https://www.facebook.com/events/314176036123435/