ONLINE: Vision Boards

press release: 2nd Annual Vision Board Workshop w/ Founder Sabrina Madison

Join us for good conversation and good energy! Our founder & director, Sabrina Madison, will lead the group through this workshop over Zoom on January 15, 2022, from 3pm to 5pm.

Stop by the Progress Center for Black Women during open business hours to pick up your (no cost to you) 2022 Vision Board supplies.

Limited supplies are available during the following designated pick-up times:

January 3rd through January 14, 2022:

Monday 9 AM to 4 PM

Tuesday 9 AM to 4 PM

Wednesday 12 PM to 7 PM

Thursday 11 AM to 6 PM

Friday 9 AM to 2 PM

Saturday 10 AM to 2 PM

We’re located at 30 W Mifflin St., Suite 702. Give us a call/text when you arrive at 608-467-6744.