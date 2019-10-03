Visiting the Beyond
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
press release: Paranormal investigator Curt Strutz will take you into some of the nation's most haunted locations. Photos, video, and testimonies will be reviewed, as well as the history behind each location. Great for those interested in ghosts and ghost hunting, as well as for history buffs. Recommended for adults and teens.
Info
