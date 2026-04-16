Visual Design Techniques

media release: Ian Plant shares some of his favorite photos from around the world, as well as his top composition techniques for making artistic photographs that get noticed. Ian is the author of the critically-acclaimed, best selling ebook "Visual Flow: Mastering the Art of Composition," which is now part of his Ultimate Photography Composition Course. You'll gain a better understanding of visual design principles from this inspiring presentation, which will help you make compelling photos.

Whether hanging over the rim of an active volcano or braving the elements to photograph critically endangered species, Ian Plant has spent the past two decades traveling the globe in his never-ending quest to capture the beauty of our world with his camera. Ian has reached hundreds of thousands of people in his mission to inspire and educate others in the art of photography. Ian is the author of dozens of books and instructional videos, an instructor for KelbyOne and other photography education outlets, and founder of Photo Masters, a site dedicated to photography education and inspiration.

Check out Ian's work ianplant.com and www.photomasters.com

This presentation is Zoom only.

Third Thursday Talks are always free and open to the public.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444905873?pwd=YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz09#success

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873

Passcode: 449570

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Please contact Wendy Murkve at programming@photomidwest.org if you have an idea for a Third Thursday Talk. She would love to hear from you!