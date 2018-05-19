press release: Join us for a visual journaling workshop guided by Sara Meredith of Smere Tactics! Using old books as our journals, we'll engage in creative play using collage materials, black and white paint, charcoal, pencils, and pens. You'll learn a few different ways to create in your book as a starting point so you can continue using your journal on a regular basis. The best part of visual journaling is that it is only for you (unless you want to show it to other people) and that means that it's a safe place for you to explore and express without fear of judgment or perfection. There are no rules so you can play like you're a 4 year old again!

No prior experience necessary – all ages are welcome! Tickets are based on a sliding scale fee ($15-$25). Pre-registration is required. Full scholarships are available as well. For questions or to apply for a scholarship, email us at communityunityarts@gmail.com. To learn more about Community Unity Arts, please visit www.communityunityarts.org.