Visualizing the Bible

to Google Calendar - Visualizing the Bible - 2018-10-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Visualizing the Bible - 2018-10-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Visualizing the Bible - 2018-10-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - Visualizing the Bible - 2018-10-26 00:00:00

Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release:  A meet-the-artists reception for the group exhibit "Visualizing the Bible: 68 Works of Art" will take place Saturday, November 3, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

The exhibit is showing in the Pinney Library meeting room October 16--November 28, 2018 (during open meeting room times).

The art for "Visualizing the Bible" was created by a number of Madison area artists for the Handwritten Bible Project. A variety of artistic styles, using a wide range of media, including watercolor, colored pencil, charcoal, ink, acrylic, and photography, are represented.

Most of the artworks are accompanied by an artist statement. Meet many of the artists, as well as Len Lindsay, the curator of the exhibit, at the reception.

Info
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-224-7100
to Google Calendar - Visualizing the Bible - 2018-10-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Visualizing the Bible - 2018-10-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Visualizing the Bible - 2018-10-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - Visualizing the Bible - 2018-10-26 00:00:00