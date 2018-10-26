press release: A meet-the-artists reception for the group exhibit "Visualizing the Bible: 68 Works of Art" will take place Saturday, November 3, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

The exhibit is showing in the Pinney Library meeting room October 16--November 28, 2018 (during open meeting room times).

The art for "Visualizing the Bible" was created by a number of Madison area artists for the Handwritten Bible Project. A variety of artistic styles, using a wide range of media, including watercolor, colored pencil, charcoal, ink, acrylic, and photography, are represented.

Most of the artworks are accompanied by an artist statement. Meet many of the artists, as well as Len Lindsay, the curator of the exhibit, at the reception.