ONLINE: Vivian Probst

media release: Join award-winning author and linguist, Vivian Probst on February 23 for a virtual event at the Waunakee Public Library, 6:30 p.m. She will present her latest novel, Dissolving Her Despair, Book One of her five-book series, The Woman Who Forgot Who She Was.

This program takes place on Zoom. To join, follow this link: https://zoom.us/j/97412370504

After 20 years in process, author, linguist Vivian Probst is celebrating the early February release of Dissolving Her Despair, Book One of her thrilling new five-book series, The Woman Who Forgot Who She Was.

In Book One, Probst focuses on a brilliantly successful bank president who can manage other peoples’ finances but not her own. Deeply in debt, Avery Victoria Spencer faces public humiliation if her secret is discovered.

Probst explains, “Avery learns that her issue is not with money, but actually something far more important.”

Book One began when Probst couldn’t overcome her own need to spend more than she earned. Writing Dissolving Her Despair transformed Probst’s financial life through lessons she gained from her main character. Her other four books are in final production, all with Avery taking the author on fictional journeys to resolve other life issues.

Probst says Avery is a lonely person who doesn’t feel loved or that she fits in. “At one point in my life that was how I felt. Nothing else about Avery’s life is like mine –her situations are truly fictitious.”

Much to Learn from Fiction

Avery Victoria Spencer is the first female president in a Waukesha, Wisconsin bank who lives a luxurious but lonely life, expertly hiding her uncontrollable need to spend far more money than she earns. Now deeply in debt, with both bankruptcy and public disgrace on the horizon, she doesn’t know why she can’t stop her self-destructive behavior. Only a miracle can save her.

Participants at the library event will hear more about how Probst mined stories from her own life to create this alluring new book.

Besides being an exciting, can’t-put-down story, and unlike any book in the marketplace, Probst’s new book has a companion book written in its own language, WEnglish, complete with its own Glossary.

WEnglish™ –A New Form of English

Probst is the founder of WEnglish, a new way to read and write English that champions the right for women to have their own words beyond male connotations. vivianprobst.com/WEnglish

Dissolving Her Despair is available in either ‘regular’ English or in WEnglish, which comes with its own Glossary.

Probst says. “The Glossary provides a list of masculine words that are not used in WEnglish, accompanied by words that replace these. Occasionally a word spelling needs to change, but not often.”

“For example,” she says, “Words like ‘woman’, ‘women’, and ‘female’ are so folded into our vocabulary that we don’t realize how unconsciously and subliminally we are affected or how deeply these words fixate us into male gender bias.

Book One of ‘The Woman Who Forgot Who She Was’ launched on Amazon Kindle on February 7. It is available in English with a free download of its WEnglish version, titled “Tha Womun Who Forgot Who Shi Was”. Printed copies will be available through Amazon soon.