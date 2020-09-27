Vivid Visions

Magnum Opus Ballet

Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts, Mineral Point 18 Shake Rag St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565

press release: Magnum Opus presents Vivid Visions, an outdoor one act ballet opening with two beautiful works from choreographers Randall Flinn and Antonio Rosario. Works of sacramental prayer and meaningful movement to view others as ourselves.

The ballet will then take you through Ms. Henninger's brand new work set to Max Richter's Recomposed Vivaldi's Four Seasons. Envisioning healing and hope for our city, nation and all of humanity as we look to a stronger future together.

Changes may be made due to inclement weather.

Performances:

September 26, 3PM or 6PM, Commons Park, Lake Mills. Limited outdoor seating. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to help maintain social distancing. RSVP here. Free.

September 27, 3PM, Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts, Mineral Point. TICKETS. $15.

October 4, 3PM, Nixon Park Fine Arts Center, Hartland. RSVP here. Free.

Theater & Dance
Theater & Dance
