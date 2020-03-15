press release: France | 1962 | 35mm | 83 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

Cast: Anna Karina, Sady Rebbot, André S. Labarthe

The Cinematheque pays tribute to French New Wave icon Anna Karina (1940-2019) with a screening of one of her finest performances. Over the course of twelve chapters, a young Parisian woman leaves her family to pursue a career as an actress, but instead becomes a prostitute. A crown jewel in the string of masterpieces made by Karina and then-husband Godard in the 1960s, Vivre sa Vie contains some of the most indelible scenes of their respective careers.