Vixens on Fire
to
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
D&G Photography
The band Sensuous Enemy and instruments.
Sensuous Enemy
media release: Join us for our second annual music and fire flow festival!
Saturday, March 29 at Crucible Madison
9PM - 2AM / 21+ ID / $20 cover
Live bands: Mari Kattman, Sensuous Enemy and Lorelei Dreaming
Fire performers: Petrichor Flow Babes and Lilly V Tanzerin
Dance music: DJ Bandit aka Sara Andrews
Info
Music