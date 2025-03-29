Vixens on Fire

× Expand D&G Photography The band Sensuous Enemy and instruments. Sensuous Enemy

media release: Join us for our second annual music and fire flow festival!

Saturday, March 29 at Crucible Madison

9PM - 2AM / 21+ ID / $20 cover

Live bands: Mari Kattman, Sensuous Enemy and Lorelei Dreaming

Fire performers: Petrichor Flow Babes and Lilly V Tanzerin

Dance music: DJ Bandit aka Sara Andrews