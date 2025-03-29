Vixens on Fire

to

Buy Tickets

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Join us for our second annual music and fire flow festival!

Saturday, March 29 at Crucible Madison

9PM - 2AM / 21+ ID / $20 cover

Live bands: Mari Kattman, Sensuous Enemy and Lorelei Dreaming

Fire performers: Petrichor Flow Babes and Lilly V Tanzerin

Dance music: DJ Bandit aka Sara Andrews

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music
608-640-4441
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - Vixens on Fire - 2025-03-29 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Vixens on Fire - 2025-03-29 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Vixens on Fire - 2025-03-29 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vixens on Fire - 2025-03-29 21:00:00 ical