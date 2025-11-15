× Expand facebook.com/vo5band VO5 on stage. VO5

media release: Your favorite music from the 1970s…and our disco/funk originals! Guest stars galore! All-star percussion jam! The VO5 Hot Oil Dancers! Slide show retrospective! Alberto reads VO5 customer complaints! A City of Madison Mayoral Proclamation! VO5 is a disco/funk supergroup that has been playing in the Madison area for 20 years. We play disco and funk from the 1970s and released an LP of originals, "Dance Originality," in 2015. Nov. 15 is the band's 20th anniversary disco extravaganza.