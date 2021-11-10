× Expand VO5

media release: Madison's favorite disco funk band, VO5, is hosting a FREE dance party to celebrate all our city's healthcare workers and support nurses at UW Health who are forming a union! UW nurses are calling for a union voice so they can advocate for themselves, their families, their patients and our community--join nurses, caregivers and supporters from across our city for a festive evening of mingling, dancing & gettin' down!

Wednesday, November 10, Doors open at 6:30, VO5 starts at 7:30 pm, High Noon Saloon, 701 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Required for entry: Proof of full vaccination (physical card or printed copy showing final dose at least 14 days prior to event) or negative COVID-19 test (taken within 72 hours prior to event).