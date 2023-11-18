VO5, Howler

× Expand Richard Bock An impending disco inferno. VO5

media release: Disco meets dark rock for an evening of celebration, activism, fundraising, and resource building.

Celebrating the recent court decision to resume offering abortion services in Wisconsin, local disco dynamos VO5 will join with dark rockers HOWLER for an evening of music and events to celebrate women’s access to statewide reproductive care.

Mistress of Ceremonies Nicole Grüter will host the event, which includes a live auction, raffle, speakers, and information sharing.

PROCEEDS BENEFIT WMF: Founded in 1972 as Women's Medical Fund, Inc., WMF Wisconsin has supported Wisconsin residents in paying for abortion care for over 50 years. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, WMF Wisconsin also educates and organizes for abortion access.