VO5, Johnny Chimes & the Natch'l Blues Band, Edi Gbordzi

Westmorland Park 4114 Tokay Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Our mid-summer show is not to be missed! Enjoy music, dancing, and a stunning drone light show to close out the night.

 Live Music Lineup:

  • Edi Gbordzi: African drums & dancing (4:30-5:30pm)
  • Johnny Chimes and the Natch’l Blues Band (5:45-7pm)
  • Headliner: V05 (7-9:30pm)
  • Emcee: Geoffrey Sandler

 Drone Light Show (9:30-9:45)

 Food Carts On-Site:

  • The Roost Fried Chicken
  • Jolly Frog
  • Thailand in a Truck
  • Eaton BBQ
  • Banzo

 Desert:

  • Sassy Scoop Ice Cream
  • Lily’s Magical Treats

 Drinks:

  • Local beers, root beer,  non-alcoholic brews, THC-infused sips, and refreshing hard seltzers

Bring your crew, grab dinner from local favorites, and enjoy a free community concert at our beloved park.

Every smile, dance, and laugh supports the Westmorland Park Improvement Initiative. Come out, have fun, and make a difference!

This event is in need of volunteers to help serve beverages. Sign up HERE for a volunteer shift to serve beverages at Westmorland Park Summer events. 

