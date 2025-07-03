VO5, Johnny Chimes & the Natch'l Blues Band, Edi Gbordzi

× Expand sonicbids.com/band/vo5 VO5 on stage. VO5

media release: Our mid-summer show is not to be missed! Enjoy music, dancing, and a stunning drone light show to close out the night.

Live Music Lineup:

Edi Gbordzi: African drums & dancing (4:30-5:30pm)

Johnny Chimes and the Natch’l Blues Band (5:45-7pm)

Headliner: V05 (7-9:30pm)

Emcee: Geoffrey Sandler

Drone Light Show (9:30-9:45)

Food Carts On-Site:

The Roost Fried Chicken

Jolly Frog

Thailand in a Truck

Eaton BBQ

Banzo

Desert:

Sassy Scoop Ice Cream

Lily’s Magical Treats

Drinks:

Local beers, root beer, non-alcoholic brews, THC-infused sips, and refreshing hard seltzers

Bring your crew, grab dinner from local favorites, and enjoy a free community concert at our beloved park.

Every smile, dance, and laugh supports the Westmorland Park Improvement Initiative. Come out, have fun, and make a difference!

This event is in need of volunteers to help serve beverages. Sign up HERE for a volunteer shift to serve beverages at Westmorland Park Summer events.