VO5, Johnny Chimes & the Natch'l Blues Band, Edi Gbordzi
to
Westmorland Park 4114 Tokay Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
sonicbids.com/band/vo5
VO5 on stage.
VO5
media release: Our mid-summer show is not to be missed! Enjoy music, dancing, and a stunning drone light show to close out the night.
Live Music Lineup:
- Edi Gbordzi: African drums & dancing (4:30-5:30pm)
- Johnny Chimes and the Natch’l Blues Band (5:45-7pm)
- Headliner: V05 (7-9:30pm)
- Emcee: Geoffrey Sandler
Drone Light Show (9:30-9:45)
Food Carts On-Site:
- The Roost Fried Chicken
- Jolly Frog
- Thailand in a Truck
- Eaton BBQ
- Banzo
Desert:
- Sassy Scoop Ice Cream
- Lily’s Magical Treats
Drinks:
- Local beers, root beer, non-alcoholic brews, THC-infused sips, and refreshing hard seltzers
Bring your crew, grab dinner from local favorites, and enjoy a free community concert at our beloved park.
Every smile, dance, and laugh supports the Westmorland Park Improvement Initiative. Come out, have fun, and make a difference!
This event is in need of volunteers to help serve beverages. Sign up HERE for a volunteer shift to serve beverages at Westmorland Park Summer events.