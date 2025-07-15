× Expand Richard Bock Nine members of the band VO5. VO5

media release: We’re open late! Enjoy an evening in the gardens with a rolling line-up of dynamic musicians, pop-up performances, and delectable food carts. Quench your thirst with a microbrew, summer cocktail, or mocktail. And connect with eco-friendly organizations committed to conserving our environment.

Tickets are FREE, with a suggested $5 donation per person to support the incredible artists performing at Olbrich. Donations can be made online when reserving tickets or onsite during the event. Tickets available starting June 2.

To ensure the best experience for all, FREE advance tickets are now required for each Olbrich After Hours concert. A FREE ticket is required for admittance prior to 6:45 PM.

Please note: A ticket does not guarantee entry. Admittance is first-come, first-served. If capacity is reached, a waiting line will form at the entrance to Olbrich’s lobby and guests will be admitted as space allows.

Walk-in guests may be admitted starting at 6:45 PM, if space permits. Ticket assistance? Call 608-243-0156.

VO5 is on a mission to make you dance! This 9-piece disco-funk powerhouse from Madison brings the party with groovy originals and irresistible ‘70s hits from ABBA, the Bee Gees, Ohio Players, and the Jackson 5. Their award-winning album Dance Originality even caught the attention of MTV, and they’ve racked up multiple Madison Area Music Awards, including "Best Cover Band." VO5 believes in peace, justice, and shaking what your mama gave you—because every revolution needs a disco ball and platform heels!

FOOD CARTS: The Roost & Sandwich Hub

DESSERT CART: Frios Pops

ECO-PARTNER: Rooted