VO5, Rachelle & the Red Hot Rattlers

× Expand Richard Bock An impending disco inferno. VO5

media release: San Damiano Park will come alive with music, food and community on Saturday, Oct. 17, as Family, Friends & Fans Fest brings an afternoon of live performances, local food trucks and family-friendly fun to the Lake Monona shoreline.

Held from 2 to 6pm., the free outdoor festival celebrates local musicians born in 1966, while bringing friends, families and music fans together in one of Monona’s most scenic settings. Proceeds from beverage sales and other donations will benefit Friends of San Damiano and its work to preserve, enhance, and activate San Damiano Park as a welcoming community destination.

The festival will feature live performances by VO5 and the reunion of Rachelle & the Red Hot Rattlers, as well as other special guest performers. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, settle in on the grounds and enjoy an afternoon of live music overlooking Lake Monona.

A lineup of local food trucks will add to the festivities, including Mi Casa Es Tu Casa, The Original Steaks and Hoagies, Mom’s Touch - the sister food truck to Naan Stop Fusion, featuring the same popular menu - and Pota Madre. Beer and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase, with beverage proceeds supporting Friends of San Damiano.

“Events like Family, Friends & Fans Fest are exactly what we love seeing at San Damiano Park... People gathering together, enjoying the park, and creating new memories here,” said Cara Erickson, executive director of Friends of San Damiano. “Family, Friends, and Fans Fest is a chance to enjoy great local music and food as well as celebrate local musicians turning 60, while experiencing what makes this place so special. We hope people bring their families and friends, stay for the afternoon, and enjoy fall along the Lake Monona shoreline.”

Admission is free and open to the public.

Parking & Transportation

Event parking is available at Monona Grove High School, with complimentary shuttle service to and from San Damiano Park through 7pm. Because the high school will host Homecoming activities that evening, all vehicles must be removed from the high school lot by 7pm.

Parking at San Damiano Park is limited to a few accessible spaces. Guests may drop off passengers at the park before parking elsewhere. Attendees are strongly encouraged to use the shuttle, carpool, bike or walk.

Those parking on nearby streets should observe all posted parking regulations and be respectful of neighboring residences. Attendees should not park in local business lots.

Volunteer Opportunities and Sign Up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4CACAD2CA0F9C70-66465043-family

About San Damiano:

Established in July 2020, Friends of San Damiano (FoSD) is a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the property known as San Damiano into an accessible public space that honors the environment, culture and community, while providing recreational and educational opportunities. The City of Monona and FoSD collaborated with the community to finalize the San Damiano Master Plan in March 2024, and guided by this vision, FoSD is generating the resources needed to transform this historic lakeside property into a space welcoming and celebrated by everyone all year round. Learn more: sandamianomonona.org