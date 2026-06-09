VO5, The Whiskey Farm, David Landau

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media release: Summer Nights + Drone Light Show | 4:30–9:45pm

We’re back for our biggest night of the summer in Westmorland Park!

Kids Entertainer: David Landau (4:30-5:30pm)

Opener: The Whiskey Farm (Folk Rock/Americana) (5:45-7:00pm)

Headliner: VO5 (70s Disco) (7:30-9:30pm)

Drone Light Show: Stick around after the show for the Drone Light Show, starting at 9:30pm sharp, celebrating 250 years of independence. This was one of the most talked-about moments last year and it’s back!

Food & Dessert Vendors:

-Jolly Frog

-Thailand in a Truck

-Eaton BBQ

-The Roost Fried Chicken

-Banzo

-Ponchos Tacos

-Lily’s Magical Treats

Proceeds from Drinks: Westmorland Neighborhood Association will be running all beverage sales, with proceeds directly going back into neighborhood programming and the Madison Parks Foundation (i.e., Parks For All fund).

Bring a chair. Bring your neighbors.