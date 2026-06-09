VO5, The Whiskey Farm, David Landau
to
Westmorland Park 4114 Tokay Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
sonicbids.com/band/vo5
VO5 on stage.
VO5
media release: Summer Nights + Drone Light Show | 4:30–9:45pm
We’re back for our biggest night of the summer in Westmorland Park!
Kids Entertainer: David Landau (4:30-5:30pm)
Opener: The Whiskey Farm (Folk Rock/Americana) (5:45-7:00pm)
Headliner: VO5 (70s Disco) (7:30-9:30pm)
Drone Light Show: Stick around after the show for the Drone Light Show, starting at 9:30pm sharp, celebrating 250 years of independence. This was one of the most talked-about moments last year and it’s back!
Food & Dessert Vendors:
-Jolly Frog
-Thailand in a Truck
-Eaton BBQ
-The Roost Fried Chicken
-Banzo
-Ponchos Tacos
-Lily’s Magical Treats
Proceeds from Drinks: Westmorland Neighborhood Association will be running all beverage sales, with proceeds directly going back into neighborhood programming and the Madison Parks Foundation (i.e., Parks For All fund).
Bring a chair. Bring your neighbors.