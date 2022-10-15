Voca People

Buy Tickets

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:  Voca People | Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater. Award winning, full of energy and bursting with comedy and fun, this international phenomenon features more than 100 all-time favorite hits from Madonna to Michael Jackson via Mozart! No instruments, no sound effects – just eight incredible, talented singer-comedians.

Info

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-258-4141
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Voca People - 2022-10-15 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Voca People - 2022-10-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Voca People - 2022-10-15 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Voca People - 2022-10-15 19:30:00 ical