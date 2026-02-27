Vocal Point, Noteworthy

media release: Oregon Performing Arts Center welcomes internationally renowned collegiate a cappella groups VOCAL POINT and NOTEWORTHY from Brigham Young University on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Both ensembles are amongst the most-known collegiate singing groups in the world, with hundreds-of-millions of video views on YouTube, appearances on NBC’s ‘The Sing-Off’ and champions of the ICCAs (International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella).

Since its inception in 1991, Vocal Point, Brigham Young University’s renowned men’s a cappella group, has combined harmony, humor, and remarkable vocal percussion to deliver high-energy performances year in and year out. From national championships to national television, Vocal Point has captured the hearts of millions across the globe. In addition to winning the largest scholastic a cappella competition in the world, the group had a magical run in 2011 on NBC’s competition The Sing-Off. Since then, Vocal Point’s online popularity has exploded—racking up more than 200 million views on the group’s YouTube channel. Additionally, the group has won dozens of Contemporary A Cappella Recording Awards. In 2019, Vocal Point became one of only a few a cappella groups to sign a major record contract when they signed with Universal Music Group. The group originates in the office of Performing Arts Management at Brigham Young University.

Noteworthy, Brigham Young University’s powerhouse women’s a cappella group, has something for everyone, with a varied repertoire that includes pop, rock, jazz, hip-hop, and spiritual genres. In 2007 the group was crowned champion of the prestigious International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella, becoming only the second all-female ensemble to win the competition in more than 25 years. Noteworthy has since appeared on NBC’s hit show The SingOff, released eight albums, and become a YouTube sensation with more than 145 million views and counting. Above all, Noteworthy strives to empower women and young people to discover their own unique identities and divine nature through the power of vocal music. The group originates in Brigham Young University’s office of Performing Arts Management.