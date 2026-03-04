The Voice of Hind Rajab

media release: Tunisia | 89 min | NR | DCP | Dir. Kaouther Ben Hania

"Red Crescent volunteers receive an emergency call. A 6-year old girl is trapped in a car under IDF fire in Gaza, pleading for rescue. While trying to keep her on the line, they do everything they can to get an ambulance to her." - IMDB

"Rather than fall prey to the perils of being overly dramatic, Hania uses the tools of drama to explore the feelings of frustration and fear that mere headlines about this day could never begin to capture." -Chase Hutchinson (The Inlander)

Winner of the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival and current nominee for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

