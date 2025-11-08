Voices and Dreams: Our Stories Have Value

media release: Join us for a powerful and unforgettable evening where storytelling meets purpose and cultura! Midwest Mujeres proudly presents Voices & Dreams 2025—a night dedicated to uplifting the voices of Latina and Black women entrepreneurs who are boldly stepping into their poder.

✨ This is our third year hosting this beautiful gathering at the MyArts Theater—a creative space where our stories come to life on stage. Year after year, Voices & Dreams has grown into a movement—one that sparks healing, connection, and bold transformation. We've seen women walk off that stage and walk into new opportunities: speaking gigs, business launches, and even lifelong sisterhoods.

Expect live storytelling, authentic networking, and una noche llena de inspiración. This event isn't just a show—it’s a celebration of community resilience, leadership, and economic empowerment for mujeres poderosas.