RSVP for Voices for Recovery Luncheon

press release: Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Chestor Marcol will be in Madison Monday Sept 16, to deliver a keynote address at the Recovery Foundation Voices for Recovery luncheon.

I’m sharing this as the message and mission behind the address may resonate with many of the sports enthusiasts in your audience who have been affected by substance use in their families or workplace. Chestor Marcol is in long term recovery from substance use that began when he was a Packers kicker. September 16 he is helping Madison based Recovery Foundation in their mission to educate the community about the possibilities of long term recovery and to raise funds to provide outpatient treatment for local individuals in need.

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Registration and networking

11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Luncheon

Tickets are $85 per guest. Parking is free. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, visit recoveryfoundation.net.