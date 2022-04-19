Voices for the Vulnerable: Sex Trafficking Awareness

media release: This is a high level educational training event meant for anyone who could encounter or interact with someone who has been trafficked, or for anyone who wants to help create change and take action to help reduce the number of people being sex trafficked.

While there is no charge to attend this event, donations are accepted to help defray costs. Cost of attendance is valued at $15 per person, and you can choose to offset those costs by buying a $15 ticket for yourself, a $30 ticket to cover you and one non-paying attendee, or any amount you feel comfortable donating to help us cover the event costs.

Tue, April 19, 2022, 10:30 AM – 2:30 PM CDT, DoubleTree by Hilton Madison East, 4402 East Washington Avenue.

People who are asked to attend: those who are in education, school counselors, health care, hotel industry, beauty and nail salons, homeless or emergency shelters, domestic violence organizations and advocates, rape counseling organizations, attorneys, judges, law enforcement, media, those in the housing industry, parents, clergy and any concerned citizen.

This event is being planned and facilitated by United Madison and Collaboration Project.

The organizations involved in this collaboration either through planning, input, or to be a speaker or panelist include: MPD Shannon Siirila - Human Trafficking Division, Project Respect, Every Daughter, DAIS, Zeteo Community Homes, Briar Patch, Slave Free Madison, Rape Crisis Center, Damascus Project, Abolition Wisconsin, YWCA, as well as victims of sex trafficking and others.