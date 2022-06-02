Voices From Ukraine: Analyzing the Past, Present & Future of the Russian Invasion and Occupation

press release: Online via Zoom, a panel with Ukrainian activists and scholars analyzing the Russian invasion and occupation of Ukraine.

Panelists:

Vasyl Cherepanyn is head of the Visual Culture Research Center (VCRC), an institution founded in Kyiv in 2008 as a platform for collaboration among academic, artistic, and activist communities. He has lectured at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, European University Viadrina in Frankfurt, University of Helsinki, University of Vienna, and the Institute for Advanced Studies of the Political Critique in Warsa.

Oksana Dutchak is the deputy director of the Center for Social and Labor Research, and is the co-editor of Commons/Spilne: Journal of Social Criticism. Oksana conducts research on social movements, workers' protests, gender inequality, social reproduction, Marxism and Marxist feminism.

Anastasiya Riabchuk is associate professor in Sociology at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and member of the editorial board of Commons/Spilne: Journal of Social Criticism.

