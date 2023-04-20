media release: In April, we welcome Lourdes Shanjani to Voices of Color. Lourdes is a bicultural public health professional driven by a passion for centering Health Equity and advancing Social Justice. She has been with Public Health Madison & Dane County for almost 3 years, and she has over 15 years of extensive experience working with diverse populations in both the United States and the Dominican Republic. Both her professional and personal journey as an immigrant Afro Latina help her to keep a health and racial equity focus. Our community is a rich mix of many different cultures. Being an inclusive community means learning about and appreciating our differences. It means unlearning stereotypes and ideas that we may have of one another; some of which are ingrained in the fabric of society. Join us on the third Thursday of each month at 10 am to learn about and meet individuals whose diverse leadership is shaping the future of our community. A virtual presentation sponsored by the Madison Senior Center.

Event Cost: Free

Registration Details: Get your Zoom link by emailing seniorcenter@cityofmadison.com