ONLINE: Voices of Color

media release: A monthly series that gives our community the opportunity to listen to engaging conversations with Black, Indigenous, People of Color who are leading the way for equity and social justice. Listen to their stories that speak to cultural differences, learn more about Madison’s history from a person of color’s perspective, ask questions, and be a part of the conversation. Sponsored by All of Us.

In August join us for a conversation with Nancy Saiz, MSSW, APSW, a Community Development Specialist for the city of Madison. Nancy was born in Mexico City, and moved to San Antonio, Texas, with her family at the age of nine. Immediately after graduating from high school, she moved to Madison to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Nancy received her BA with a major in social welfare, minor in Spanish and a certificate in Chicano studies in 1998, and a master of science degree in social work from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Social Work in 2002.

Nancy has been a city of Madison employee for 10 years. She works closely with resilient communities, who have historically and are currently marginalized. Nancy has also been involved in the Multicultural Affairs Committee, Racial Equity Social Justice Initiative, Latinx Community Engagement Team, Neighborhood Resource Teams, and is a Civil Rights Coordinator for the Community Development Division in the City of Madison. Nancy and her husband, Sean Saiz, have three children. Sean and the kids are part of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska. In the community, Nancy has been involved in the education of her children through educational programs specific to indigenous education such as Dane County JOM and TitleVI. As well as the overall Dane County Latinx communities through the Latino Support Network LaSup, since 1998.