ONLINE: Voices of Color

media release: A monthly series that gives you the opportunity to have engaging conversations with community leaders who are people of color. Listen to their stories that speak to cultural differences, learn more about life in Madison from a different perspective. Have an experience that may challenge you to think about things that are outside your comfort level.

In February, we welcome Fabu Carter, PhD to Voices of Color. Dr. Carter is a Senior Outreach Program

Manager at the UW-Madison Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and the Madison Poet Laureate 2008-2011. To register and receive the Zoom link, email gflesher@cityofmadison.org or call (608) 266‑6581.