ONLINE: Voices of Color

media release: A monthly series that gives you the opportunity to have engaging conversations with BIPOC people in our community. Listen to their stories that speak to cultural differences, learn more about Madison’s history from a Person of Color’s perspective, ask questions and have an experience. To register email gflesher@cityofmadison.org or call (608) 266-6581.

Ms. Pia Kinney James, a native Madisonian was the first African American woman to join the Madison Police Department in 1975. She will be the Voices of Color guest in July. Hear her first-hand account of breaking barriers, and learn about the impact she has had on the communities she served.