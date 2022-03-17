ONLINE: Voices of Color

media release: A monthly series that gives you the opportunity to have engaging conversations with community leaders who are People of Color. Listen to their stories that speak to cultural differences, learn more about Madison’s history from a different perspective, ask questions and have an experience. In March, we will talk with Jeanette Arthur, a volunteer coordinator at NewBridge Madison. To register and receive the Zoom link, email gflesher@cityofmadison.org or call (608) 266‑6581.