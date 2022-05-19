ONLINE: Voices of Color

media release: A monthly series, moderated by Melvin Hinton, that gives you the opportunity to have engaging conversations with community leaders who are people of color. Listen to their stories that speak to cultural differences, learn more about Madison’s history from a different perspective, ask questions and have an experience.

In May, our guest will be Peychen Wu, who is from Taiwan, but has lived in Madison since she was 1. She also spent time in Japan before coming to the United States. Peychen attended middle school, high school and college in Madison; and she says that, “Madison has great communities and education systems.” To register and receive the Zoom link, email gflesher@cityofmadison.org or call (608) 266‑6581.