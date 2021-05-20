ONLINE: Voices of Color

media release: MELVIN HINTON & GUESTS: AARON PERRY AND ANDREA GILMORE -BYKOWSKYI

THURSDAY, MAY 20, 10‑11 AM

Tune in to this monthly program that gives you the opportunity to engage in conversations with People of Color who are making a difference in our community. Listen to their stories that speak to cultural differences, learn more about Madison’s history from a Person of Color’s perspective, ask questions and have an experience. To register email gflesher@cityofmadison.org or call (608) 266-6581.

Aaron G. Perry is a community health advocate for African American men, and understands first-hand the challenges Black men face establishing trust with the medical community. Perry opened the nation’s first Men’s Health Education and Wellness Clinic inside a Black barbershop here in Madison, providing preventative health screenings to more than 4200 Black men and boys to date. In 2018, Perry was named as one of TIME Magazine’s 50 Most Influential People in Healthcare. Register for Voices of Color to learn more about Perry’s journey and why healthy aging needs to be a priority for everyone.

Dr. Gilmore-Bykovskyi studies clinical care delivery and health disparities among people living with, and at risk for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. One of the topics she speaks about is “Equitable dementia care for underserved populations.” A recent study states that 58.6% of African Americans aged 65 and older, have Alzheimer’s or other dementias versus 30.2% of white people. Genetic factors do not appear to account for this discrepancy. Register for Voices of Color to learn more about Dr. Gilmore Bykowskyi and how healthy aging can change these numbers.