ONLINE: Voices of Color

Oct. 21: Alder Barbara Harrington‑McKinney was elected to the Madison Common Council in 2015, and is currently serving in her fourth term. She was one of the first African American women elected to the Common Council. Alder Harrington‑McKinney moved to Madison in 2005 to support her son, NBC News Anchor Mike McKinney. She has degrees in Special Education, Urban Planning & Public Policy Analysis, and an MBA; but her role as Diversity Outreach Coordinator for the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin is one of her current passion. She also focuses on identifying indicators of neighborhood vitality and opportunities for residents to work together to define common priorities and set future goals. Public safety, employment opportunities, challenging systemic racism, gerrymandering and collaborations are all priorities that she has identified as the District 1 Alderperson.

A monthly series that gives you the opportunity to have engaging conversations with community leaders of color. Listen to their stories that speak to cultural differences, learn more about Madison’s history from a POC’s (person of color) perspective, ask questions and have an experience. To register and receive the Zoom link, email gflesher@cityofmadison.org or call (608) 266‑6581.