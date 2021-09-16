ONLINE: Voices of Color

media release: A virtual monthly series that gives you the opportunity to have engaging conversations with community leaders of color. Listen to their stories that speak to cultural differences, learn more about Madison’s history from a POC’s (person of color) perspective, ask questions and have an experience. To register email gflesher@cityofmadison.com or call (608) 266-6581.

This month we will talk to two volunteers from the Foster Grandparent Program, Charlotte Rankin and Canary Davis. They will be joined by intergenerational volunteer, Deborah Speckmann. The Foster Grandparent program, an AmeriCorp program, is provided to our community by RSVP of Dane County. The volunteers work with children in Dane County schools, Head Start Programs and Community Centers. Foster grandparents Charlotte and Canary will talk to us about their experience with the program and the positive impact it has on the community. Also on the Zoom will be Deborah Speckman, a RSVP intergenerational volunteer and board member