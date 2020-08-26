ONLINE: Voices of Marathon County Students Returning to School During COVID-19

press release: A new, first-of-its kind study was released last week documenting central Wisconsin students’ response to learning amid COVID-19. The study provides helpful insight and timely information to guide school administrators and educators.

A total of 47 Marathon County middle and high school students participated in the study from 13 different schools and nine school districts including Athens, Colby, D.C. Everest, D.C. Everest Charter School, Edgar, Mosinee, Newman Catholic, Wausau and Wittenberg.

"One of the most compelling themes of the focus group discussions was a high level of anxiety, uncertainty and stress related to school resuming in the fall. This was the case regardless of whether their school was starting in person, virtually, or in a blended model,” said Sharon Belton, director of WIPPS Research Partners and team lead for the study.

Students said that decisions about school are being made for them, but without them. “They want opportunities to engage more directly with school leaders on an ongoing basis,” Belton said. They are very well-informed about COVID-19 and the issues at stake. They want their voices to be heard.”

To see the full report on “The Voices of Marathon County Students Returning to School During COVID-19,” click here. (PDF)

WIPPS Research Partners will host a Zoom presentation of the findings on Wednesday, August 26, from 8:30-9:30 am.

To register for this presentation, use this Google form:

https://forms.gle/ v13pJX67oYLenit4A

Support for this project was provided by WIPPS Research Partners and the COVID-19 Community Response Fund of the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin and the United Way of Marathon County.