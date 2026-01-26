media release: Africa Talks is a monthly talk series purposefully launched by the African Studies Program at UW-Madison in collaboration with the African Center for Community Development, Inc to coincide with the 50th Anniversary of Africa at Noon. This year, we want to celebrate 50 years of sharing scholarships on campus by reminding our community that the work we do must extend beyond the walls of the university. Every last Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., advanced graduate student affiliates of the African Studies Program will present a one-hour talk to community members in Madison and its environs.

Talk Title: Voices of Mixing: Hybridity and Creolization

This talk will focus the speaker’s research on the development and usage or lack thereof of Sierra Leonean Krio, primarily amongst diasporic communities. This also includes themes of identity, hybridity, creolization, creoles and pidgins.

Moderator: Erica Ayisi, PBS Wisconsin Indigenous affairs reporter

Speaker: Ernesta Cole is a PhD candidate in African Cultural Studies. Her academic interests lie within the field of linguistic anthropology. She received her master’s from the University of Michigan in International and Regional Studies, with a specialization in African Studies. She is proudly Sierra Leonean and Gambian.

Community panelist: Abdul Thoronka is a community health and human service professional who works with the Community Living conections and Youth Services of Southern Wisconsn. He is originally from Sierra Leone where he received a masters of science degree from the National School of Hygiene, Bo.