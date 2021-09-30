ONLINE: Voices of National Leadership in Anti-Racism in the Outdoors

press release: Join the Nelson Institute for a conversation with those leading the nation’s effort to address racism in the outdoors. Together, we will explore ways we can increase diversity and equity in regard to outdoor accessibility and engagement. Leaders will also showcase a recently developed Anti-Racism in the Outdoors Resource Guide.

Goals of the event:

Raising awareness of the importance of anti-racism in the outdoors, including the Antiracism in the Outdoors guide

Challenging concepts and ideas that marginalize people in nature and the outdoors

Elevating the voice of national organizations and leaders working on this topic

Speakers

James Edward Mills (moderator), community partnership liaison, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies; Founder, The Joy Trip Project

Christopher Kilgour, founder, Color in The Outdoors

Claudia Pineda Tibbs (they/them), advisory board, Latino Outdoors; sustainability manager, Monterey Bay Aquarium

Corina Newsome, community engagement manager, Georgia Audubon Society

This event is presented as part of the Everyone's Earth lecture series, in partnership by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, the University of Connecticut College of Agriculture, Health and Nature Resources - Department of Extension and NatureRx, the Cornell School of Integrative Plant Science, and The Joy Trip Project. The event is support by The Schlecht Family Foundation.