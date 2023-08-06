Volksfest
Wilhelm Tell Grounds W5199 Hwy W, New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574
media release: We celebrate Swiss Independence Day with a program of traditional Swiss entertainment. The entertainment includes choral folklore music, yodeling, flag throwing, talerschwingen, alphorn playing, and accordion music.
Volksfest is located at the Wilhelm Tell Shooting Park located on Highway O just outside of town.
Tickets will be $5 available at the event only.

Special Events