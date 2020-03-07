Volleyball Tournament

Miracle League of Dane County fundraiser (baseball program for kids with disabilities), 9 am-7 pm, 3/7, Oakstone Recreational, Cottage Grove, with silent auction, raffle.

press release: Free to participate. Food for sale at Oak Stone. Call Oakstone Rec Center (608) 733-7035 to register your team for all day competition. Silent Auction all day and 50/50 Raffle. All proceeds go to Miracle League of Dane County to build a baseball field and program for kids with disabilities, at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove, opening spring of 2021!