Voltsea (album release), Zipper, Bimbo, Stoned Succubus

media release: Voltsea are celebrating the release of their new album

https://www.instagram.com/voltseametalband

https://voltsea.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/voltseametalband

https://linktr.ee/VOLTSEAMETALBAND

Zipper are psychedelic speed-n-roll from Madison, Wisconsin.

https://templeofzipper.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/zipper_wi/

Bimbo are a brother and sister based in Marquette MI playing art rock. Weird chords + weird times = good clean fun.

https://bimbobimbobimbo.bandcamp.com

http://www.bimboband.com

https://www.instagram.com/bimbo_band

Stoned Succubus is a band that worships fuzz, creates heavy music, and consorts with demons in the frozen land of Madison, Wisconsin. All in service to their dark magic known as the riff.

https://www.instagram.com/stoned_succubus_band

https://stonedsuccubus.bandcamp.com/