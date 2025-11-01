Voltsea (album release), Zipper, Bimbo, Stoned Succubus
to
Communication, 1741 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Voltsea are celebrating the release of their new album
Zipper are psychedelic speed-n-roll from Madison, Wisconsin.
Bimbo are a brother and sister based in Marquette MI playing art rock. Weird chords + weird times = good clean fun.
Stoned Succubus is a band that worships fuzz, creates heavy music, and consorts with demons in the frozen land of Madison, Wisconsin. All in service to their dark magic known as the riff.
