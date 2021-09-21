Volunteer Braille Transcription

media release: Just because you can't see doesn't mean you can't read. At Braille Library & Transcribing Services Inc. our trained volunteer braille transcribers prepare and provide books in braille of all kinds; children's stories, school books for all ages (pre-school to grad-school), books for leisure reading, cookbooks, knitting patterns, work related material and much, much more.

You can help make this happen, too! A new class will be starting this Fall, 2021. Come to our orientation meeting on Tuesday, September 21, at 4:00pm at 6501 Watts Road, Suite 149 and find out how you can turn print into braille.

All our transcribers take a one year braille transcription course that consists of weekly classes and culminates in certification by the Library of Congress. To learn more about BLTS and the braille transcription course call 608-233-0222 or visit our website at www.bltsinc.org .

**All CDC Guidelines followed. Vaccination required.