Land Steward Work Day

× Expand A group of volunteer land stewards at Aldo Leopold Nature Center.

media release: Interested in helping restore and maintain ALNC’s prairie, pond, and woodlands?

Held the second Saturday of the month, April through October, Land Steward Work Days provide an opportunity for people to come together to control invasive species, seed with native plants, get dirty, and have some fun! Volunteer work days will focus mainly on land management projects and invasive species removal and may be cancelled or modified due to inclement weather.

Please meet at 10am outside of the West Entry doors, near the Children’s shack, for an orientation. Basic tools and supplies will be provided. Please bring water bottles and wear work clothes appropriate for the weather.

Projects involve physical tasks geared towards older kids and adults. Younger children are welcome to attend/observe at the discretion of their guardian. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

*Programs are tentative and subject to change based on weather, facility needs, and other factors

Groups of 5 or more should inquire with volunteer@aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org to ensure we are able to accommodate your group.