Volunteer Restoration Workday

On Thursday, Feb 19th, we are co-hosting another women's* workday with our friends at Dane County Parks. We will continue this winter’s restoration unit in the southwestern woodlands, primarily sawing, brush cutting, hauling and piling invasive trees and brush. There are plenty of opportunities for both sawyers and those who don't run a chainsaw! This will be a time to create a space of learning, support and community for women, non-binary and transgender folks doing restoration work. We had a wonderful crew at our last workday, we'd love for you to join us for this one!

Volunteers should wear boots, or other closed-toed shoes, and dress to be ready to work in most weather conditions. Bring drinking water, a snack and anything else you might need to be comfortable.

Thursday Feb. 19th, 9:00 am-12:00 pm, Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 Co Hwy M, Middleton; follow parking signs to lower left parking lot.

Sign up: https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/49552218078/false#/invitation