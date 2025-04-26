Volunteer Stream Monitoring Training

media release: Do you live by a stream or river? Looking for a way to protect water near you? Once a month, from April to October, our volunteer stream monitors in Dane County collect data vital to understanding the health of our streams across the Rock River Basin. Data is used by entities involved in the management of our streams and rivers in the Rock River Basin to enhance watershed management decision-making.

Anyone interested in volunteering or learning more is welcome to attend our Dane County workshop! By the end of this workshop, you’ll know how to measure water quality and be ready to adopt your own stream monitoring site. No experience or materials needed!

Want More Info Before Signing Up? Contact our Stream Monitoring Coordinator Lizzy Reitzloff at lizzy@rockrivercoaltion.org with questions or visit our “Becoming a Volunteer Stream Monitor” page.

The Rock River Coalition works to facilitate public engagement in watershed management through its volunteer stream monitoring program. Citizen participation is the cornerstone of the Rock River Coalition stream monitoring program.

Established in 2002, the RRC has trained over 500 volunteers to “test the waters” using easy-to-learn methods developed by the state-wide Water Action Volunteers Program (WAV), a collaboration between the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) and the University of Wisconsin-Cooperative Extension (UWEX). Currently, the Rock River Coalition has over 200 volunteer stream monitors collecting water quality data throughout the Rock River Basin.