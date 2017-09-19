Volunteer Toolbox

Google Calendar - Volunteer Toolbox - 2017-09-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Volunteer Toolbox - 2017-09-19 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Volunteer Toolbox - 2017-09-19 18:30:00 iCalendar - Volunteer Toolbox - 2017-09-19 18:30:00

RSVP

Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release:

When you work with young children in a volunteer capacity, there are some easy things you can do to support their literacy skill development by singing, reading, writing, talking, and playing. Join Holly Storck-Post, Youth Services Librarian at Pinney Library  for a fun, interactive workshop about early literacy practices and skills applicable to your volunteer work with children ages 0-6 years old.

Register for this and other Volunteer Toolbox workshops at the Volunteer Toolbox page: http://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/volunteer-toolbox

Info
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
Volunteer
608-224-7100
RSVP
Google Calendar - Volunteer Toolbox - 2017-09-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Volunteer Toolbox - 2017-09-19 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Volunteer Toolbox - 2017-09-19 18:30:00 iCalendar - Volunteer Toolbox - 2017-09-19 18:30:00