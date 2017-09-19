press release:

When you work with young children in a volunteer capacity, there are some easy things you can do to support their literacy skill development by singing, reading, writing, talking, and playing. Join Holly Storck-Post, Youth Services Librarian at Pinney Library for a fun, interactive workshop about early literacy practices and skills applicable to your volunteer work with children ages 0-6 years old.

Register for this and other Volunteer Toolbox workshops at the Volunteer Toolbox page: http://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/volunteer-toolbox