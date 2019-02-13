press release: The Tutoring Network, a citywide coalition of volunteer-based tutoring program providers that serve MMSD students during and after school, is hosting a Volunteer Tutor Training Workshop for prospective and current volunteer tutors. The next training session is:

February 13, 2019, 5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m., La Follette High School, 702 Pflaum Road (Enter through the "Activities" Entrance)

Please consider volunteering one hour a week to tutor a student. This training workshop is open to all new and continuing volunteer tutors. Representatives from Elementary Schools of Hope, Middle Schools of Hope, and Achievement Connections will be on hand to answer questions and provide enrollment materials.

Workshop Topics (led by MMSD staff)

Basics of Literacy Tutoring, (K-2, 3-5, 6-8)

Basics of Math Tutoring, (6-8)

The Culturally Responsive Volunteer (Part 1)

How Tutors Support English Language Learners (K-5 & 6-12)

Managing Student Behavior and Establishing Relationships (K-12)

Being an Ally for Undocumented Latino Students (presented by Centro Hispano)

No pre-registration is required.