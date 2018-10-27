Völur, Louise Bock, Decarabia

press release: An evening of dark, haunting and mystical music at the historic Gates of Heaven synagogue in Madison. Featuring three prominent groups exploring the beauty and darkness of doom, drone, metal, ambient and experimental music.

VÖLUR: Ambient/folk doom from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, making their first ever appearance in Wisconsin! Drawing from folk melodies, heathen spirituality and trance-inducing doom, Völur weave a hypnotic web of chthonic noise on the yawning gap of silence.

https://www.facebook.com/ VolurDoom

LOUISE BOCK: Solo project of Taralie Peterson (half of the legendary Spires That In The Sunset Rise). Haunting, beautiful, mystic drones played mostly on cello and saxophone. Combines the rarely explored territories of conceptual atonal/repetitive ideas with personal invection.

https://www.facebook.com/ LouiseBockMusic

DECARABIA: Heavy, slow, doom songs from a new project by two veterans of the Madison heavy music underworld. Evoking the elements and darkness of the unknown. Local debut show!

https://www.facebook.com/ Decarabiadoom