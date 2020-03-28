press release: An evening of music by the talented Reinhardt family. Many Fort locals know KAREN REINHARDT. who also helps the Carpe out by waitressing occasionally.

Note: An anonymous local patron has covered the production costs for this evening, so the event is FREE and open to the public!

Headlining the Von Carpe Family Singers are ERIC REINHARDT, Karen’s younger brother, and FRANCINE CICARRELLI from Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Eric began playing guitar at age 11. He has been writing and performing original music in the New England area, including performed at The Barn (Peter Mulvey has played there as well) and the Guthrie Center, the actual site of Arlo’s famous song! Francine is currently acting at the Performing Arts Theater of Woodstock. Her favorite role was Nora in A Doll’s House, with the Rhinebeck Theater Society. Eric and Francine play a mix of originals, folk, rock and music from the 1940s.

You can hear samples of Eric’s music at http://soundcloud.com/ericreinhardt.

Karen Reinhardt and Jim Marousis perform music as SECOND CHANCES. Jim plays guitar and harmonica, and enjoyed a 40-year career as a teacher in the public schools. Karen plays bass guitar and is currently teaching ESL at Madison College in Fort Atkinson. Karen’s sister, Lisa Reinhardt, a graphic artist who recently moved to Fort Atkinson from Portland, Oregon, will join Second Chances on some of their songs.

Besides playing music, Karen and Jim love traveling, taking their one-year-old dog Golda My Ears for walks at Dorothy Carnes Park, baby-sitting for grandson Camdyn, and listening to great music at the Café Carpe! They are active in the Unity Project, Heart of the City, and Jefferson County Indivisible.

You can hear their music at www.secondchancesmusic.com.

Leading off for the Von Carpes is Laura Christianson, Karen’s daughter. Laura graduated from Fort HS in 1999, and then received her degree in Musical Theater from Stevens Point. Laura has performed all over the country, from Florida to Alaska! She performed as Belle in Beauty and the Beast at Walt Disney World in Florida for 5 seasons. She also performed for several summers in a musical production in Denali National Park, Alaska. Laura is now a full time realtor in Madison (laura@illuminatedrealty.com) and the proud mom of Camdyn James Cloute (4/9/19)! She still enjoys performing in her free time and singing Camdyn to sleep every night.

Please call 920-563-9391 to reserve seats.